The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ORANGE, Jazztel, MASMOVIL

French telecoms operator Orange has told the European Commission it will help to create a new full-service operator out of MasMovil to ease competition concerns over its acquisition of Jazztel, Expansion said without citing sources.

BANKIA

Spain's state-rescued lender Bankia on Monday posted a 12.8 percent increase in first-quarter net profit to 244 million euros, beating analysts' forecast, although low interest rates weighed negatively on the bank's performance.

SNIACE

Spain's Sniace announced the dissolution of Bosques De Cantabria SA and Bosques 2000 SL after the decision of Madrid's Commercial Court No. 2 on Friday.

