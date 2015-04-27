BRIEF-Raisecom Technology sets IPO pricing
* Says it plans to issue 56.80 million shares at 13.72 yuan ($1.99) per share to raise 779.30 million yuan for its Shanghai IPO
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ORANGE, Jazztel, MASMOVIL
French telecoms operator Orange has told the European Commission it will help to create a new full-service operator out of MasMovil to ease competition concerns over its acquisition of Jazztel, Expansion said without citing sources.
BANKIA
Spain's state-rescued lender Bankia on Monday posted a 12.8 percent increase in first-quarter net profit to 244 million euros, beating analysts' forecast, although low interest rates weighed negatively on the bank's performance.
SNIACE
Spain's Sniace announced the dissolution of Bosques De Cantabria SA and Bosques 2000 SL after the decision of Madrid's Commercial Court No. 2 on Friday.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 5 Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos said on Wednesday he is selling about $1 billion worth of the internet retailer's stock annually to fund his Blue Origin rocket company, which aims to launch paying passengers on 11-minute space rides starting next year.
* Imugene raises $3.0 mln from options plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: