The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
TELEFONICA
Citi research has raised its stance on Telefonica to "buy"
from "neutral" and its target price to 15.5 euros per share from
13 euros.
IBERDROLA
Iberdrola said first quarter net profit fell 0.7 percent in
the first quarter from a year earlier to 841 million euros.
RED ELECTRICA
Spain's REE said first quarter core profit (earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) rose 5.1 percent
from a year earlier to 387.5 million euros.
BBVA
Spain's BBVA said net profit more than doubled in the first
quarter from a year ago, beating forecasts and boosted by the
sale of a stake in China's CITIC Bank.
ECONOMY
Spanish retail sales for February are expected to post
another gain as domestic demand spurs an economic recovery in
Spain.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on