The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Citi research has raised its stance on Telefonica to "buy" from "neutral" and its target price to 15.5 euros per share from 13 euros.

IBERDROLA

Iberdrola said first quarter net profit fell 0.7 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier to 841 million euros.

RED ELECTRICA

Spain's REE said first quarter core profit (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) rose 5.1 percent from a year earlier to 387.5 million euros.

BBVA

Spain's BBVA said net profit more than doubled in the first quarter from a year ago, beating forecasts and boosted by the sale of a stake in China's CITIC Bank.

ECONOMY

Spanish retail sales for February are expected to post another gain as domestic demand spurs an economic recovery in Spain.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on