BRIEF-MM2 Asia appoints Chang Long Jong as CEO
* Appointment of Chang Long Jong as chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
JAZZTEL
The takeover bid of French telecoms group Orange of Spain's Jazztel was accepted by 95 percent of shareholders of the Spanish group, business daily Expansion said on Friday.
POPULAR
Spain's Banco Popular is eyeing acquisitions of U.S. and Mexican banks and deals could be announced over the next quarter, business daily Cinco Dias said on Friday.
ECONOMY
The Spanish government will raise its economic growth forecasts next week as part of the proceedings to prepare the 2016 budget, Cinco Dias said .
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on
* Appointment of Chang Long Jong as chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 3 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted to reverse a requirement imposed under the Obama administration that Charter Communications Inc extend broadband service to 1 million households that currently have service, a source briefed on the matter said. The decision was a win for a group representing smaller cable companies that petitioned to overturn the "overbuild" requirement. As a condition of approval for its acquisition of two cable companies, Charter