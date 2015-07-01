The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
AMPER
Spain's Amper announced plans to increase share capital by
7.4 million euros, with each three preferential subscription
rights to give right to subscribe to one new share.
FERROVIAL
Britain should build a new runway at London's Heathrow
Airport, majority owned by Ferrovial, according to a
recommendation by a government-appointed Commission into the
country's airport capacity that could cause a political headache
for Prime Minister David Cameron.
MEDIASET ESPANA
Mediaset Espana said on Tuesday it was extending its share
buyback program until Dec 16, having bought back 1.12 percent of
the share capital so far compared to a program target of 3.86
percent.
SANTANDER
Santander's British arm has set up a structure to meet new
rules requiring banks to separate their retail banking arms, and
appointed bosses for its retail and corporate divisions, a
source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Separately, Costain Group Plc, has agreed with
joint venture partner, Santander, that net assets held by
non-core Costain-Santander joint venture in Spain are to be
reorganised and split equally between parties.
Meanwhile, Santander and British mobile banking software
provider Monitise have launched a joint venture to
invest in fintech businesses, they said on Wednesday.
ENDESA
Portugal's energy company Galp Energia said on
Tuesday it had agreed to sell gas commercial activities for
residential segment in the region of Madrid to Spain's Endesa.
