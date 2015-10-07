MADRID Oct 6 The following Spanish stocks may
ABENGOA
HSBC resumes coverage on Abengoa with a "hold" rating.
GAMESA
Gamesa said it has won a contract to supply 98 wind turbines
with a total generating capacity of 196 megawatts in Brazil.
OHL
Spanish constructor OHL said early Wednesday that it planned
to raise just over 999 million euros ($1.1 billion) through a
new share issue to pay down debt and finance concessions.
BBVA, SANTANDER
Standard & Poor's raised the long-term issue ratings for
Santander and BBVA on Tuesday to A- and BBB+ respectively, with
a stable outlook on both.
