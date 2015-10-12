PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 4
April 4 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MADRID Oct 12 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday.
IBERIA
Goldman Sachs starts coverage of IAG with a "buy" rating.
ECONOMY
Rating agency Standard & Poor's said on Friday it had cut the sovereign debt rating of Spain's northeastern region of Catalonia by one notch to BB- with a negative outlook, citing rising political tensions after last month's election.
MARKETS
Spain celebrates a national holiday, though equity and fixed income markets remain open.
CARACAS, April 3 Venezuela's central bank is negotiating about $500 million in financing with a New York-based investment fund by using PDVSA bonds as collateral to help meet almost $3 billion in debt payments coming due in April, a lawmaker said on Monday.