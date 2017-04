MADRID Oct 12 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

IBERIA

Goldman Sachs starts coverage of IAG with a "buy" rating.

ECONOMY

Rating agency Standard & Poor's said on Friday it had cut the sovereign debt rating of Spain's northeastern region of Catalonia by one notch to BB- with a negative outlook, citing rising political tensions after last month's election.

MARKETS

Spain celebrates a national holiday, though equity and fixed income markets remain open.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on