UPDATE 4-South African ministers sacked by Zuma resign as ANC lawmakers
* Parties, civil society plan Friday marches (Zuma welcomes protests outside his offices)
MADRID Oct 13 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
EUSKALTEL
Haitong research has started coverage with "buy" and a fair value of 12.9 euros a share.
REPSOL
Spanish oil company Repsol is in talks to sell its gas business to EDP, Expansion reported without citing sources.
CELLNEX
Goldman Sachs raises its stance to "buy" from "neutral" with a target price of 20 euros, up from 16.5 euros per share.
APPLUS
UBS said on Monday it was placing shares in Applus, representing to up 4.9 percent of the company's share capital. The shares belong to Carmignac Gestion.
ABENGOA
Moody's affirmed Abengoa Yield's Ba3 rating on Monday while changing the outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'.
For today's European market outlook double click on .EU. For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on .IBEX For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES For Spanish language market report double click on .MES For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU
* Parties, civil society plan Friday marches (Zuma welcomes protests outside his offices)
* Says will pay $26.4 million to settle remaining claims still in dispute in a securities class action lawsuit begun in the United States in 2002, putting the case to rest.
* Forecasts FY18 adj. profit of $7.70-$8.00/shr vs. est. $7.51/shr