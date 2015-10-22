The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ATRESMEDIA
Atresmedia said on Thursday 9-month net profit rose to 69.3
million euros versus 47.1 million euros year ago.
GAMESA
Gamesa said on Thursday it had signed a new contract in
India to supply wind turbines with a combined capacity of 100 MW
to Hero Future Energies.
BANKINTER
Spanish lender Bankinter BKT.MC said on Thursday its net
profit rose 31 percent in the nine months to September from a
year earlier, helped by a rise in lending revenue in the period
even as margins came under pressure.
ABERTIS
Abertis said on Wednesday it had seen acceptance of 48.1
percent of its capital for its offer to buy back 6.5 percent of
its own shares.
