RENTA CORP
Renta Corporacion reported a drop in net profit to 7 million
euros in the nine months to September from 29.8 million euros a
year earlier.
PROSEGUR
Prosegur reported nine month net profit rose 17.1 percent
from a year earlier to 127 million euros.
SANTANDER
Santander, the euro zone's biggest bank, said on Thursday
net profit rose nearly 5 percent in the third quarter from a
year ago to 1.7 billion euros ($1.9 billion), even as it took a
hit from depreciating currencies in Latin America.
MEDIASET ESPANA
The broadcasting group said late on Wednesday its nine-month
core profit had jumped 49 percent from a year ago, and it
announced a share repurchase plan.
