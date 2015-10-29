The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

RENTA CORP

Renta Corporacion reported a drop in net profit to 7 million euros in the nine months to September from 29.8 million euros a year earlier.

PROSEGUR

Prosegur reported nine month net profit rose 17.1 percent from a year earlier to 127 million euros.

SANTANDER

Santander, the euro zone's biggest bank, said on Thursday net profit rose nearly 5 percent in the third quarter from a year ago to 1.7 billion euros ($1.9 billion), even as it took a hit from depreciating currencies in Latin America.

MEDIASET ESPANA

The broadcasting group said late on Wednesday its nine-month core profit had jumped 49 percent from a year ago, and it announced a share repurchase plan.