The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
REPSOL
Goldman Sachs raised its stance on Repsol to "neutral" from
"sell".
MAPFRE
Spanish insurer Mapfre reported nine month net profit after
tax fell to 591.3 million euros, down from 672.8 million euros a
year earlier.
LOGISTA
Societe Generale cut its stance on Logista to "hold" from
"buy" while raising the price target to 18.5 euros per share
from 18 euros.
BANKIA
Berenberg cuts its stance to "sell" from "hold".
GAS NATURAL
Spain's Gas Natural reported nine month net profit of 1.09
billion euros, in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll.
GRIFOLS
Spanish plasma products company Grifols reported net profit
rose 18.5 percent from a year earlier to 401.6 million euros,
beating a Reuters forecast of 397 million euros.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on