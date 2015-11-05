BRIEF-Intel Corp says CEO Brian M. Krzanich's 2016 total compensation was $19.1 mln
* Intel Corp - CEO Brian M. Krzanich's 2016 total compensation was $19.1 million versus $14.6 million in 2015 - SEC filing
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ENAGAS
Goldman Sachs adds Enagas to its conviction list with a "buy" rating.
GAS NATURAL
Goldman Sachs cuts its stance on Gas Natural to "neutral" from "buy".
IBERDROLA
Goldman Sachs cuts its stance on Iberdrola to "neutral" from "buy"
TELEFONICA
Telefonica Brasil SA, Brazil's biggest telecommunications company by revenue, reported a larger-than-expected 16 percent drop in third-quarter net income due to weak sales growth and rising debt-servicing expenses.
INDRA
The Spanish technology group is due to release third quarter earnings after the market close on Thursday.
TREASURY
Spain aims to raise between 2.5 billion and 4 billion euros at a triple bond auction due around 0940 GMT.
* Says it will acquire 600 shares (100 percent stake) of Lunascape Corporation, for 379 million yen, from an individual
* Says second biggest shareholder Resort&Medical Co.,Ltd. decreased voting power in the company to 0 percent, from 19 percent (530,000 shares)