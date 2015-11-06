The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
TELEFONICA
The telecoms group posted a 1.9 percent fall in
third-quarter net profit to 884 million euros, missing analysts'
forecast, although its home unit reported rising sales for the
first time since 2008.
FCC
Infrastructures and services group FCC is mulling a capital
increase of up to 400 million euros in order to pay back a 450
million euros loan for which it is also negotiating a haircut
with creditor banks, Expansion newspaper reports.
AMADEUS
Spanish travel technology company Amadeus posted rising
sales and core profit in the third quarter.
INDRA
The technology firm, immersed in an overhaul of its
business, expects 2015 sales to fall around 2 percent for the
year as a whole, after announcing a 9-month net loss of 560.8
million euros.
