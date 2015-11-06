The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

The telecoms group posted a 1.9 percent fall in third-quarter net profit to 884 million euros, missing analysts' forecast, although its home unit reported rising sales for the first time since 2008.

FCC

Infrastructures and services group FCC is mulling a capital increase of up to 400 million euros in order to pay back a 450 million euros loan for which it is also negotiating a haircut with creditor banks, Expansion newspaper reports.

AMADEUS

Spanish travel technology company Amadeus posted rising sales and core profit in the third quarter.

INDRA

The technology firm, immersed in an overhaul of its business, expects 2015 sales to fall around 2 percent for the year as a whole, after announcing a 9-month net loss of 560.8 million euros.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on