The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
AMADEUS
Goldman Sachs removes Amadeus from its conviction "buy" list
and cuts its target price to 49 euros from 52 euros.
ABENGOA
Abengoa's new investor Gestamp has reached an accord with
lenders to provide around 1 billion euros in credit to, at
least, cover investments, Expansion reported citing sources.
REPSOL
The Brazilian unit of Spanish oil company Repsol said on
Monday that a test of an offshore gas prospect it owns with
Norwegian, Brazilian and Chinese partners confirmed the area's
strong expected potential.
TELEFONICA
Mexico's telecommunications regulator on Monday fined a unit
of Spain's Telefonica a record 410.9 million Mexican pesos ($25
million) for not complying with quality controls.
GAMESA
The wind turbine maker is expected to report net profit
doubled in the first nine months of the year from a year earlier
after the market close.
