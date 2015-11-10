The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

AMADEUS

Goldman Sachs removes Amadeus from its conviction "buy" list and cuts its target price to 49 euros from 52 euros.

ABENGOA

Abengoa's new investor Gestamp has reached an accord with lenders to provide around 1 billion euros in credit to, at least, cover investments, Expansion reported citing sources.

REPSOL

The Brazilian unit of Spanish oil company Repsol said on Monday that a test of an offshore gas prospect it owns with Norwegian, Brazilian and Chinese partners confirmed the area's strong expected potential.

TELEFONICA

Mexico's telecommunications regulator on Monday fined a unit of Spain's Telefonica a record 410.9 million Mexican pesos ($25 million) for not complying with quality controls.

GAMESA

The wind turbine maker is expected to report net profit doubled in the first nine months of the year from a year earlier after the market close.