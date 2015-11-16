The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

PHARMAMAR

Pharmamar said on Monday it had established a new unit in Belgium.

ABENGOA

Canaccord Genuity cuts to "hold" from "buy" with a target price of $6 from $17.

Separately, Abengoa said on Monday it has won a contract to build two new power transmission lines and substation in Chile or about $180 million.

PRISA

Spanish media group Prisa said on Saturday it will make a rights issue worth 64 million euros, to be fully subscribed by International Media Group INTMD.UL.

FERROVIAL

Three of Canada's largest pension fund managers said on Friday that they have agreed to acquire Skyway Concession Company LLC (SCC), which manages, operates and maintains the Chicago Skyway toll road, from Ferrovial for $2.8 billion.

TECNICAS REUNIDAS

Tecnicas Reunidas said on Friday 9-month revenue rose to 3.0 billion euros versus 2.30 billion euros year ago. The company will hold a conference call on earnings at 1500 GMT on Monday.

