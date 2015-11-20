(Adds Abertis pricing, ACS contract, Indra) The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ABENGOA

Credit rating agency Moody's downgraded the engineer by one notch to B3, citing concerns about its liquidity.

ABERTIS

Private equity firm CVC is selling a 6.3 percent stake in the toll road firm, Merrill Lynch said on Thursday after market close.

The stake sale was priced at 13.68 euros per share.

ACS

ACS has signed a contract to build the M5 motorway in Sydney for 2.88 billion euros ($3.08 billion).

INDRA

Spanish technology and engineering group Indra has decided to leave Venezuela, El Confidencial newspaper reported on Friday, citing sources from the company. It said operations in Venezuela would be spun-off off and taken over by some current Indra managers in Latin America.

