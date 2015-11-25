The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ACERINOX
Goldman Sachs cuts to "sell" from "neutral" with a target
price of 8.1 euros, down from 10.3 euros.
ABENGOA
Spanish investor Gonvarri has backed away from a plan to
inject around 350 million euros into energy firm Abengoa
two sources with knowledge of the situation said on
Tuesday, cash seen as key to its survival.
Moody's downgrades Abengoa Mexico to B3, while ratings
remain on review for downgrade.
