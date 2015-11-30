The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ALMIRALL

Almirall has reached a deal to acquire Poli Group Holding for 365 million euros enterprise value, adding it may pay an additional 35 million once certain milestones are reached.

DIA

Spain's Dia said it has reached an accord with Casino to improve the two companies' competitiveness in talks with suppliers

ABENGOA

Moody's downgrades Abengoa Mexico to Caa2 with a negative outlook.

Separately, various bank creditors of Spain's Abengoa will meet KPMG on Monday, a source involved in the talks said on Friday.

