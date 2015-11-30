PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 23
March 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ALMIRALL
Almirall has reached a deal to acquire Poli Group Holding for 365 million euros enterprise value, adding it may pay an additional 35 million once certain milestones are reached.
DIA
Spain's Dia said it has reached an accord with Casino to improve the two companies' competitiveness in talks with suppliers
ABENGOA
Moody's downgrades Abengoa Mexico to Caa2 with a negative outlook.
Separately, various bank creditors of Spain's Abengoa will meet KPMG on Monday, a source involved in the talks said on Friday.
* Checkers Drive-In Restaurants has agreed to be sold to Oak Hill Capital Partners for $525 million in deal expected to be announced on Thursday - WSJ