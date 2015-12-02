The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
GRIFOLS
HSBC cuts to "hold" from "buy".
ABENGOA
Spanish renewable energy and engineering group Abengoa faces
a civil lawsuit after shareholders accused the indebted company
of keeping them in the dark when it last week initiated
insolvency proceedings.
