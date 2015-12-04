The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
CAIXABANK
The lender said late on Thursday it would sell its stakes in
Mexico's Inbursa and Bank of East Asia to its parent holding
company in a deal to free up capital.
ORANGE, VODAFONE
The two operators have won the television rights to screen
domestic Spanish soccer matches in bars and restaurants over the
next three seasons, the Spanish football league said late on
Thursday.
GAS NATURAL
The utility has made a 1.5 billion euro ($1.6 billion) offer
alongside KIO of Kuwait for Australian renewable energy company
Pacific Hydro, Expansion newspaper reported.
($1 = 0.9152 euros)