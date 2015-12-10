BRIEF-Ki Yong Choi reports 9.1 pct stake in Sunshine Heart as of March 23, 2017
* Ki Yong Choi reports 9.1 percent stake in Sunshine Heart Inc as of March 23, 2017- sec filing
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
PROSEGUR
Kepler Cheuvreux raises to "buy" from "hold".
VIDRALA
Kepler Cheuvreux cuts to "reduce" from "hold".
REE
Citigroup cuts REE to "sell" with a target price of 72.5 euros per share.
REPSOL
The oil major said it had sold bonds worth $1.5 billion in Canadian acquisition Talisman in a deal set to boost pre-tax profit this year by more than $220 million.
ABENGOA
Spain's Abengoa needs 450 million euros in liquidity, adviser KPMG said in a meeting with creditor banks late on Wednesday although banks said the company needs less, a source present at the talks told Reuters.
INDITEX
Profit at Inditex, owner of fast fashion group Zara, rose by one fifth in the nine months to October in line with expectations, with its on-trend offer ensuring a sprightly start to the current quarter.
IBERDROLA
Connecticut's regulator agreed to the conditions of Iberdrola's merger with the U.S. utility UIL Holdings late on Wednesday, permitting the Spanish group to close the $3 billion deal this quarter.
