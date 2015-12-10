The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

PROSEGUR

Kepler Cheuvreux raises to "buy" from "hold".

VIDRALA

Kepler Cheuvreux cuts to "reduce" from "hold".

REE

Citigroup cuts REE to "sell" with a target price of 72.5 euros per share.

REPSOL

The oil major said it had sold bonds worth $1.5 billion in Canadian acquisition Talisman in a deal set to boost pre-tax profit this year by more than $220 million.

ABENGOA

Spain's Abengoa needs 450 million euros in liquidity, adviser KPMG said in a meeting with creditor banks late on Wednesday although banks said the company needs less, a source present at the talks told Reuters.

INDITEX

Profit at Inditex, owner of fast fashion group Zara, rose by one fifth in the nine months to October in line with expectations, with its on-trend offer ensuring a sprightly start to the current quarter.

IBERDROLA

Connecticut's regulator agreed to the conditions of Iberdrola's merger with the U.S. utility UIL Holdings late on Wednesday, permitting the Spanish group to close the $3 billion deal this quarter.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on