The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
REPSOL
The oil firm Repsol said on Friday it had agreed to sell a
13 percent stake in U.S. shale field Eagle Ford to Statoil and
to acquire a 15 percent stake in Norway's Gudrun field from
Statoil.
ABENGOA
The engineering group and creditor banks agreed on Thursday
to put on hold an option of selling shares in its Abengoa Yield
business as a means of raising money, two banking sources
briefed on the talks said.
GAMESA
The renewable energy firm signs contract with Mexico Power
Group and First Reserve to build 130 MW wind farm in the state
of Zacatecas, central Mexico.
AMADEUS
The travel technology company said on Thursday it will pay
2015 interim dividend of 0.34 euros per share, equivalent to 50
percent of consolidated profit, payable Jan. 28. Board
reiterates commitment to maintain goal of a capital structure
with net debt of between 1.0 and 1.5 times core earnings.
FERROVIAL
Britain delayed on Thursday the politically charged decision
of where to build a new airport runway in the densely populated
southeast of the country for at least six months, saying more
research was needed on the environmental impact.
Ferrovial is part owner of London's Heathrow airport.
