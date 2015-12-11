The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL

The oil firm Repsol said on Friday it had agreed to sell a 13 percent stake in U.S. shale field Eagle Ford to Statoil and to acquire a 15 percent stake in Norway's Gudrun field from Statoil.

ABENGOA

The engineering group and creditor banks agreed on Thursday to put on hold an option of selling shares in its Abengoa Yield business as a means of raising money, two banking sources briefed on the talks said.

GAMESA

The renewable energy firm signs contract with Mexico Power Group and First Reserve to build 130 MW wind farm in the state of Zacatecas, central Mexico.

AMADEUS

The travel technology company said on Thursday it will pay 2015 interim dividend of 0.34 euros per share, equivalent to 50 percent of consolidated profit, payable Jan. 28. Board reiterates commitment to maintain goal of a capital structure with net debt of between 1.0 and 1.5 times core earnings.

FERROVIAL

Britain delayed on Thursday the politically charged decision of where to build a new airport runway in the densely populated southeast of the country for at least six months, saying more research was needed on the environmental impact.

Ferrovial is part owner of London's Heathrow airport.

