IBERDROLA
Spain's Iberdrola said on Wednesday it expects to finalise
the merger with UIL Holdings today and to begin listing
Iberdrola USA, Inc, to be known as Avangrid, Inc, in the United
States on Thursday.
ABENGOA
Creditor banks are ready to extend a short-term cash
lifeline to debt-laden Spanish energy group Abengoa to avert
what would be Spain's biggest-ever bankruptcy, according to
sources, but the firm's future beyond January remains unclear.
