The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ENDESA

Exane BNP Paribas cuts its stance on Endesa to "neutral" from "outperform" with a target price of 19 euros.

ACCIONA

Deutsche Bank cuts its stance to "hold" from "buy"

POPULAR

Barclays cuts its stance on Banco Popular to "equal weight" from "overweight" and its target price to 2.8 euros from 4.9 euros.

SABADELL

Barclays raises its stance to "overweight" from "equal weight" while cutting the target price to 1.8 euros from 2 euros.

BANKIA

Barclays raises to "overweight" from "equal weight"

BBVA

Blackrock says BBVA Compass clients will be able to use Futureadvisor's automated investment services in 2016.

TELEFONICA

Spain's Telefonica has started to spin-off its domestic infrastructure unit and will seek to list or make a trade sale in a so-called 'dual track' offer process by mid-2016, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

