Credit Suisse board proposes to cut variable pay by 40 pct
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
TECNICAS REUNIDOS
Kepler Cheuvreux cuts to "hold" from "buy" with a 35 euro per share target price.
TELEFONICA
Spanish telecommunications company Telefonica has expressed interest in buying AT&T Inc's pay TV assets in Latin America, which could be valued at around $10 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
SANTANDER
Mexico's Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte (OMA) said on Friday that Banco Santander's Mexico unit had sold 0.9 percent of shares in the company, which caused the trading volume to exceed normal ranges on the Mexican stock exchange.
NEW YORK, April 13 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, cut total compensation for Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink by 1 percent in 2016, according to a filing on Thursday.