UPDATE 1-INCJ looking at Toshiba chip unit auction; didn't bid in first round
* Did not participate in first round, not doing due diligence (Adds comments from head of the fund)
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
CAIXABANK
Goldman Sachs has reinstated coverage with a "neutral" rating and a price target of 4 euros per share.
FCC, ACCIONA
Two high-ranking executives at Spanish builders Acciona and FCC were arrested as part of an investigation into irregular concessions at state-run water contract company Acuamed, sources involved in the matter said.
IPOs
Spanish low cost airline Volotea is set to seek a stock market flotation, a company spokesman said on Tuesday, allowing its founders and private equity shareholders to sell down their stakes.
ABENGOA
France's Vinci is in talks with Spain's Abengoa over the possible acquisition of its Abeinsa unit as the struggling renewables company finalises a viability plan to avoid bankruptcy, Expansion said without citing sources.
REIG JOFRE
Pharmaceutical Reig Jofre said on Wednesday it has signed an agreement with Church & Dwight over marketing of Sterimar in Spain.
For today's European market outlook double click on .EU. For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on .IBEX For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES For Spanish language market report double click on .MES For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU (Reporting by Sarah White)
* Did not participate in first round, not doing due diligence (Adds comments from head of the fund)
JOHANNESBURG, April 18 South African miner Sibanye Gold plans to tap shareholders for about $1 billion to partly fund a takeover of U.S.-based Stillwater Mining Co, it said on Tuesday, a day after the deal secured a U.S. regulatory approval.