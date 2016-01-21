The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

INDITEX

Exane BNP Paribas raises its stance to "outperform" from "neutral" while upping its target price 3 percent to 32 euros.

ABENGOA

Spain's High Court on Wednesday ordered assets belonging to two former high-level managers at troubled engineering and power company Abengoa to be frozen, after they failed to deposit millions of euros in bonds with the court.

SANTANDER

Banco Santander's renewed interest in buying UK lender Williams & Glyn IPO-WILL.L has stoked concerns it may need to step up asset sales and even raise cash to strike a deal some investors say it can ill afford.

FERROVIAL

Australian detention camp operator Broadspectrum Ltd on Thursday urged shareholders to reject the A$692 million takeover offer from Spanish infrastructure company Ferrovial.

GAMESA

Gamesa will supply wind turbines with a combined capacity of 130 MW in India, the company said on Thursday.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas cuts to "neutral" from "outperform" and cuts the target price by 9 percent to 15.5 euros per share.

BANKINTER

Mid-sized Spanish lender Bankinter BKT.MC on Thursday posted a 36 percent jump in net profit for 2015 to 376 million euros, above forecasts and helped by rising income from lending.

TREASURY

The Spanish Treasury aims to raise between 3.5 billion and 4.5 billion euros at a double bond auction.

