The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ABERTIS

Spanish toll road operator Abertis said on Thursday it had gained full control of Chile's Autopista Central after buying a 50 stake it didn't owned for 948 million euros.

POPULAR

Spain's Banco Popular will have to remove interest rate floor clauses from new mortgages, which protect it against rates falling below a certain level, EL Pais newspaper reported on Friday, citing a Supreme Court ruling.

CELLNEX

A consortium comprising Spain's Cellnex CLNX.MC and Italian infrastructure fund F2i is the front-runner to buy 45 percent of communications tower company Inwit, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

ACS

The European Commission has requested information from Spain on a compensation payment to Escal UGS, a unit of ACS, after the Castor gas storage plant it ran was shut, El Pais said, adding the Commission was looking into whether this money constituted illegal state aid.

CAIXABANK

Nomura raises its rating to buy from neutral.

HISPANIA ACTIVOS INMOBILIARIOS, MERLIN

Goldman Sachs raises its rating from add to buy for both listed property vehicles.

BANKINTER

Societe Generale raises to hold from sell.

ATRESMEDIA

Societe Generale raises to buy from hold.

