The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ABERTIS
Spanish toll road operator Abertis said on Thursday it had
gained full control of Chile's Autopista Central after buying a
50 stake it didn't owned for 948 million euros.
POPULAR
Spain's Banco Popular will have to remove interest rate
floor clauses from new mortgages, which protect it against rates
falling below a certain level, EL Pais newspaper reported on
Friday, citing a Supreme Court ruling.
CELLNEX
A consortium comprising Spain's Cellnex CLNX.MC and Italian
infrastructure fund F2i is the front-runner to buy 45 percent of
communications tower company Inwit, two sources close to the
matter said on Thursday.
ACS
The European Commission has requested information from Spain
on a compensation payment to Escal UGS, a unit of ACS, after the
Castor gas storage plant it ran was shut, El Pais said, adding
the Commission was looking into whether this money constituted
illegal state aid.
CAIXABANK
Nomura raises its rating to buy from neutral.
HISPANIA ACTIVOS INMOBILIARIOS, MERLIN
Goldman Sachs raises its rating from add to buy for both
listed property vehicles.
BANKINTER
Societe Generale raises to hold from sell.
ATRESMEDIA
Societe Generale raises to buy from hold.
