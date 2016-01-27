The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

OHL

OHL Mexico, a unit of Spanish construction company OHL which operates various concessions in Mexico, plans to bid for new toll roads this year after that part of its business sparked a regulatory probe in 2015.

SANTANDER

Santander, the euro zone's biggest bank, on Wednesday posted an 0.3 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit from a year earlier, helped by better than expected lending income.

