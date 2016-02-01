The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

INDITEX

RBC raises to "outperform" from "sector perform".

FERROVIAL

Ferrovial has serious concerns about Broadspectrum's target's statement and the Ernst & Young valuation and says that Ernst & Young's value range is unrealistic and inconsistent with market benchmarks.

RATINGS

Fitch affirmed Spain at "BBB+" on Friday, though added that uncertainty over the future relations with Catalonia could damage economic sentiment and investment.

BANKIA

Spain's state-controlled lender Bankia said on Monday net profit for 2015 rose nearly 40 percent from a year ago to 1.04 billion euros, in spite of legal charges linked to its controversial listing over four years ago.

Separately, Bankia said on Friday it will propose a cash dividend of 0.02625 euros per share of 2015.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on