The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

MEDIASET, ATRESMEDIA

Jefferies starts coverage of both the television companies with "hold" and sets the target price for Mediaset at 9.15 euros and for Astresmedia at 9.5 euros.

BBVA

Spain's second-biggest bank BBVA on Wednesday posted a 36.4 percent rise in net profit in the fourth quarter from a year earlier to 940 million euros, helped by lower provisions against bad loans and beating analysts' forecast.

GAS NATURAL

Spanish energy group Gas Natural reported core profit (EBITDA) of 5.3 billion euros in 2015, mainly driven by its Chilean electricity unit CGE and net profit of 1.5 billion euros.

ABENGOA

Spanish solar power plants operator and engineering firm Abengoa will present its long-awaited viability plan to creditors on Wednesday in a bid to avoid becoming Spain's biggest bankruptcy.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on