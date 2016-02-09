UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
NH HOTELES
Kepler Cheuvreux raises stance on NH Hoteles to "buy" from "hold" with a 4.9 euro per share target price, down from 5.25 euros previously.
GRIFOLS
Berenberg raises to "buy" from "hold" while cutting the target price to 17.5 euros from 17.68 euros.
FERROVIAL
Share's in detention camp operator Broadspectrum Ltd fell on Monday after Ferrovial said it was considering its acquisition options after the company lost its preferred tederer status.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.