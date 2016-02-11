The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

IAG

Cantor raises to "hold" from "sell".

ENDESA

Berenberg cuts to "hold" from "buy" and its target price to 17 euros from 21.5 euros.

GAMESA ; IBERDROLA

German engineering group Siemens and Spanish renewable energy group Gamesa are in final negotiations on a deal to merge their wind power assets, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters on Wednesday.

Separately, Sabadell cut its stance on the stock to "sell" from "buy".

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on