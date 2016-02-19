The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

CELLNEX

Cellnex reports second half net sales of 307.1 million euros versus 212.1 million euros year ago.

ABENGOA

Abengoa said on Thursday it will carry out a sewer and drinking water project in Peru in consortium with GyM SA through a 50 percent participation. The project is worth $52 million.

