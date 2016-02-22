The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ALMIRALL
Almirall said second half net sales was 325.6 million euros
versus 382.7 million euros year ago
REPSOL
Repsol discovered 4 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of possible
natural gas reserves in Bolivia that it will start tapping in
2019, the government and company said Friday - a finding that
could boost the Andean country's reserves by 40 percent.
TREASURY
Moody's revised its stance on the Spanish sovereign to
"stable" from "positive" on Friday while maintaining its BAA2
rating.
