The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
TELEFONICA
Spanish telecoms group Telefonica on Friday posted a 17.2
percent fall in full-year core profits to 11.41 billion euros,
hit by one-off charges totalling 3.5 billion euros, and missing
analysts' forecast.
AMADEUS
Amadeus said on Friday it is targeting a dividend pay out of
50 percent of reported profits and sees low double digit
revenue, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation) growth in 2016.
The IT company also said full year 2015 net profit was 684
million euros versus 691 million euros in Reuters poll.
BME
Spain's BME reported second half net sales 159.9 million
euros ($176.7 million) versus 167.3 million euros year ago.
SACYR
Sacyr is expected to report full-year earnings around midday
on Friday.
ACS
Spanish builder ACS said on Thursday full-year net profit
for 2015 was 725 million euros versus 740 million euros in a
Reuters poll of analysts.
FERROVIAL
Spanish infrastructure company Ferrovial on Thursday
reported full-year net profit of 720 million euros, up 79
percent on the previous year.
GAMESA
Spanish wind turbine maker Gamesa said on Thursday it
expects recurring core profit of 400 million euros in 2016, with
a margin of more than 9 percent versus 8.4 percent in 2015.
Gamesa also posted on Thursday full-year net profit of 170
million euros from a year earlier, slightly below that forecast
in a Reuters poll estimate.
