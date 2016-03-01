The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
VISCOFAN
Viscofan said on Tuesday it targeted revenue growth of 2-4
percent in 2016 to 755 million to 770 million euros, while it
saw net profit rising 6-8 percent to 127 million to 130 million
euros.
INDRA
Socgen raises to "hold" from "sell" with a target price of
8.6 euros, up from 8.1 euros.
ABENGOA
Spain's Abengoa, on the brink of becoming the country's
largest-ever bankruptcy, said on Monday its debt had risen by
492 million euros ($535.39 million) in 2015's fourth quarter as
it posted a full-year net loss of 1.2 billion euros.
SANTANDER
HSBC raises to "buy" from "hold" with a target price of 4.36
euros.
ACERINOX
Acerniox says full-year 2015 net profit is 42.9 million
euros versus 49.7 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.
ACCIONA
Acciona says full-year 2015 net profit is 207 million euros
versus 201 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.
INDRA
Indra says sees 2016 revenues declining slightly vs 2015
TUBOS REUNIDOS
Tubos Reunidos reports a full year net loss of 16.2 million
euros versus profit 7.1 million euros year ago.
