The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

EBRO

Ebro foods reaches deal to buy an additional 15 percent of Italy's Riso Scotti for about 13.5 million euros.

FCC

Inversora Carso buys 89,993 shares of Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas in the market for 7.6 euros per share.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on