The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

CIE AUTOMOTIVE

JB Capital Markets said on Thursday it had closed the placement of 3.97 percent of CIE Automotive at 16.1 euros per share.

NHH

Spanish hotel group NH Hoteles said on Wednesday it has placed conditions on the position of HNA, which holds 29 percent of the company, on its board after the Chinese group said it would acquire competitor Razidor.

ENDESA

HSBC cuts to "reduce" while raising the target price to 17.1 euros per share.

TELEFONICA

The head of the Mexican unit of Spain's Telefonica, Francisco Gil Diaz, will step down at the end of June and company executive Carlos Morales will take the helm, the firm said on Wednesday.

