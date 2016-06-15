UPDATE 2-Army Corps to grant easement to Dakota Access Pipeline -U.S. senator
* Standing Rock Tribe says will take legal action (Adds additional details, statement from Standing Rock, byline)
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
INDITEX
The world's biggest clothing retailer Inditex on Wednesday reported first quarter net profit up 6 percent from year-ago period driven higher by strong sales as it continues its expansion online.
IBERDROLA
Iberdrola said on Tuesday it had sold stakes in Italian renewable units for 194 million euros.
FCC
Carlos Slim's investor vehicle Inversora Carso says it has exercised an option to buy 2.5 percent stake in Spanish construction group FCC from second-biggest shareholder Esther Koplowitz.
SANTIAGO, Feb 1 Workers at BHP Billiton's Chilean mine Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, have voted to reject a company wage offer and go on strike, the union said in the early hours of Wednesday.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02012017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to present federal budget for the next fiscal year at New Delhi. 3:30 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to brief media after federal budget at New De