The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
CEMENTOS PORTLAND
Cementos Portland said on Wednesday that the shareholders
had approved delisting of the company's shares from the Madrid
and Bilbao stock exchanges in the light of FCC takeover bid
offer.
TECNICAS REUNIDOS
Tecnicas Reunidos holds the first of two investor days.
BBVA
BBVA Compass Bancshares Inc announces Federal Reserve
response to 2016 CCAR capital plan Federal Reserve does not
object to capital plan.
SANTANDER
U.S. units of Deutsche Bank and Santander
suffered the ignominy of failing U.S. stress tests yet again
this year, less than a week after Britain's shocking vote to
leave the European Union sent their investors running for cover.
FCC
Spain's stock market regulator cleared on Wednesday Carlos
Slim's takeover offer over the building and infrastructures
firm.
AENA
The airport operator said it would reverse provisions of
517.2 mln euros related to properties expropriated at Madrid
Barajas airport.
CELLNEX
S&P raised its outlook on Cellnex's BB+ rating to postive
from stable
ENAGAS
Enagas plans to increase its stake in Sagunto and GNL
Quintero regasification plants in Chile to 72.5 percent and 60.4
percent respectively.
