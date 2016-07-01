BRIEF-Allergan board member Michael Gallagher to retire
* Allergan provides board and annual shareholder meeting updates
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ABENGOA
Abengoa said late on Thursday it had reached a preliminary deal with banks and bondholders to finalize its restructuring plan.
PRIM
Prim said on Thursday that the acquisition price of the branches of Laboratorios Milo SA will not be established until the end of negotiations, with the date scheduled for Sept 1.
CAIXABANK
Caixabank confirmed on Thursday that it has appointed Jordi Gual Sole as new chairman of the board.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on
* Allergan provides board and annual shareholder meeting updates
* Asterias Biotherapeutics extends the expiration date of certain warrants and provides update on cash position
* Novartis india ltd - dec quarter net profit 130.3 million rupees