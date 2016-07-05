The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
FCC
Spain's stock market operator said on Monday it would remove
construction firm FCC from the Ibex-35 index on
July 18 due to the takeover offer launched by Mexican tycoon
Carlos Slim.
TELEFONICA
Citigroup adds Telefonica to Citi's focus list.
GAS NATURAL
UBS raises to "buy" from "sell" with a price target of 20
euros, up from 17.5 euro previously.
ORYZON GENOMICS
Oryzon Genomics names ORY-3001, a specific inhibitor of
LSD1, as a candidate for pre-clinical development for
non-oncology indications.
ENAGAS
Exane BNP Paribas cuts to "neutral" from "outperform" with a
price target of 27 euros.
EZENTIS
Ezentis' Argentine unit wins two contracts worth a total of
20.5 million euros.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on