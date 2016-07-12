BRIEF-Wins issues FY 2017 revenue outlook
* Sees sales revenue of 80 billion won and operating profit of 10 billion won for FY 2017
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
SANTANDER, UNICREDIT
UniCredit's new chief executive Jean-Pierre Mustier said the lender was working with Spain's Banco Santander to find a solution to progress on their plans to merge their fund management businesses
GAMESA
Gamesa has won a new contract in China for the supply of 48 MW.
AMADEUS
JP Morgan cuts to "neutral" from "overweight" with a price target of 40 euros, cut from 44 euros.
* Says it signs 9.98 billion won contract to provide OLED manufacturing equipment
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces strategic acquisitions of Eclipse Colour & Imaging Corp. and Thistle Printing Limited and increase to its credit facilities