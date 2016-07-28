The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

GRIFOLS

Grifols said first half core profit was 553.6 million euros versus a Reuters forecast of 564 million euros.

REPSOL

Repsol says CCS net profit in Q2 rises to 345 million euros from 312 million euros in Q2 2015, aided by gains in upstream operations.

PROSEGUR

Prosegur reported first half sales at 1.84 billion euros versus 1.95 bln euros year ago.

REE

REE first half revenue 968.2 million euros versus 972.7 million euros year ago

EUSKALTEL

Euskaltel said first half sales up 76.9 percent at 286.0 million euros versus year ago

TELEFONICA

Telefonica said on Thursday that second quarter revenues were 12.7 billion euros compared to a Reuters poll of 12.9 billion euros and reiterated its financial targets for 2016 while leaving dividend unchanged

GAMESA

The wind turbine maker, which has merged some of its assets with German conglomerate Siemens, reported a 42 percent rise in net profit in the first half of this year, and raised its forecasts for sales and earnings for 2016.

ENDESA

The utility said its wholly owned unit Endesa Generacion SA has acquired 60 percent of Enel Green Power Espana SL for 1.21 billion euros. The company also reported a fall in net profit in the first half of the year to 796 million euros from 870 million euros.

ACERINOX

Steelmaker Acerinox beat forecasts in the first half of the year, posting net profit of 8.7 million euros, compared with estimates for 0.4 million in a Reuters poll and added its order portfolio had increased by 30 percent from a year ago.

MEDIASET

The company, which runs six television stations in Spain, including Telecinco y Cuatro, posted a 34-percent rise in EBITDA in the first half of the year, thanks to a pickup in advertising and strong viewing figures for the European soccer tournament.

MELIA

The Spanish stock exchange said the hotel chain would enter Madrid's blue-chip IBEX, replacing builder FCC, which was removed from the index last week after a takeover offer by Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim.

FERROVIAL

Ferrovial is due to report earnings for the first half of the year after the market closes.

