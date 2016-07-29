European shares end January lower as Trump rally fades
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
FCC
Spanish services and building company FCC FCC.MC, majority-owned by Mexican magnate Carlos Slim, reported on Friday first half net profit of 54.8 million euros, up from a loss in the year-ago period.
ABERTIS
Spanish toll road operator Abertis posted on Friday a 10 percent rise in first-half core profit to 1.5 billion euros, in line with analysts forecast, thanks to an increase in road traffic in France, Spain and Chile.
CAIXABANK
Caixabank, Spain's third-biggest lender, posted on Friday a 34 percent jump in second-quarter net profit from the previous three months, boosted by higher fees and lower provisions against bad loans.
BBVA
BBVA, Spain's second-biggest bank, posted on Friday a 58 percent rise in second-quarter net profit from the previous three months, beating analysts' forecast, thanks to a series of one-offs and lower provisions against bad loans.
FERROVIAL :
The infrastructure and services group said on Thursday after market close it would mitigate some of the impact of Brexit by currency hedging as it reported a 29 percent drop in first-half net profit.
ACCIONA :
The energy group reported H1 net profit of 596.2 million euros versus 102.8 million euros year ago.
INDRA :
The engineering group reported H1 net profit of 31 million euros versus a net loss of 436 million euros year ago.
POPULAR
Expansion reported in Friday Banco Popular has fired its CEO, citing unnamed sources.
OHL
OHL is due to report first half earnings after the market closes.
LONDON, Jan 31 British Airways said on Tuesday nearly all flights will go ahead as scheduled despite strike action by cabin crew between Feb. 5-7 and only a small number of flights would be merged.
BRUSSELS, Jan 31 Ecobat Technologies, the world's biggest lead recycler, Belgian rival Campine and France's Recylex are set to be fined by EU antitrust regulators next month for taking part in a cartel, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.