UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ROVI
Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi says it has reached an agreement with Orexigen Therapeutics Ireland Ltd to distribute Mysimba in Spain.
MELIA
Melia Hoteles reported first half net profit of 45.2 million euros on Monday, compared to 20.3 million euros a year earlier.
IAG
Qatar Airways announces on Monday that as of July 28 it holds 20.01 percent of IAG.
BANKS
Banks from Italy, Ireland, Spain and Austria fared worst in the latest European Union stress test, which the region's banking watchdog said on Friday showed there was still work to do in order to boost credit to the bloc's economy.
TREASURY
Fitch on Friday affirmed Spain at 'BBB+'; outlook stable.
OHL
Spanish construction group OHL saw net profit almost wiped out in the first half, after a big hit on a Canadian hospital contract, and said it was open to more asset sales to get back to profitability.
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources