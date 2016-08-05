The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
AMPER
Amper said it has renewed its financing contract with
Alterfin by increasing the second part of the deal to 6 million
from 4 million euros.
EURONA
Eurona has bought telecom companies Quantis Global, Hablaya,
Sultan Telecom and Stonework for 43 million euros.
