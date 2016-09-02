The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

NH HOTELS

NH said late on Thursday it had received a lawsuit from its largest shareholder, China's HNA group, against a motion approved by other shareholders in June to oust HNA-appointed board members.

GAS NATURAL

Private equity firm KKR is also among funds interested in buying 20 percent of Gsas Natural from Repsol and Criteria Caixa, Expansion newspaper and El Confidencial reported on Friday. Sources earlier told Reuters that investment fund Global Infrastructure Partners was in talks over the stake.

