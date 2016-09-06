The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
HEALTHCARE:
German healthcare group Fresenius said on Monday it was
buying Spain's biggest private hospital chain, Quironsalud, for
5.76 billion euros ($6.42 billion) including assumed debt.
TELEFONICA :
Fitch downgraded the telecoms group to 'BBB'; outlook
stable.
SANTANDER ; BBVA :
Barclays raises target price on both.
POPULAR
Chief Executive Officer met with top directors on Monday to
discuss cost-cutting programme that could affect up to 3,000
employees and lead to branch closures, Expansion reported on
Tuesday.
($1 = 0.8972 euros)