GAMESA
Spain's Gamesa said on Thursday it has acquired 50 percent
of offshore wind turbine Adwen from Areva for 60
million euros ($67.5 million) after a merger between the Spanish
wind-farm manufacturer and Siemens.
SANTANDER
Banco Santander Rio on Wednesday denied newspaper
reports that it had purchased Citigroup's retail
operations in Argentina, according to a letter from Santander to
local market regulators.
CAIXABANK
Caixabank said on Wednesday it has received the green light
from the European Central Bank (ECB) to appoint Jordi Gual as
its new non-executive chairman.
